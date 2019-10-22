Hailsham Aspen Pumps ‘go pink or go punk’ for Breast Cancer Now

Pink ladies and punk rockers could be found at a Hailsham manufacturer which took part in one of the UK’s biggest fundraising events.

Staff from Aspen Pumps Group took part in Wear It Pink Day last Friday (October 18), raising vital funds for cancer research and care charity Breast Cancer Now - but with a twist.

Instead of simply asking staff to wear pink, the manufacturing company decided to give staff the option to ‘Go Pink or Go Punk’ for a small donation.

Chief financial officer, Hamish Middleton, said: “As a fast growing company, we are always looking for ways to get involved with good causes and give something back and ‘Wear It Pink’ has been a regular event for us over the last few years.

“It’s a great chance for everyone to get involved and have a bit of fun while raising money for a fantastic charity.”

The three best dressed staff members were presented with prizes and donations were also raised with a pink-themed sweepstake and other games.

More than £250 was raised on the day and the amount has been match-funded by Aspen to bring the total to £500.

Wear it pink is an annual fundraiser, taking place during October which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

People from all over the UK don pink outfits for the day as they raise funds for the UK’s largest breast cancer charity, Breast Cancer Now.

Since the first event in 2002, £33 million has been raised for the charity.

Click here for more information on the signs and symptoms of breast cancer.