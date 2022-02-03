Hailsham 90-year-old inspires care home residents to walk almost 400 miles

Margaret Cartledge, of Abbots Wood Manor, wanted to get 2022 off to a healthy start, and to encourage her fellow residents to follow in her ‘footsteps’.

The total steps walked at Abbots Wood Manor Care Home by residents in January is 784,500, a total distance of almost 400 miles.

Margaret, who has lived at the London Road home since March 2021, said she still loves to exercise.

Margaret said, “I have always been very fit, and exercise benefits me in so many ways. Keeping moving is good for the heart and soul and always gives me a buzz.”

Ninety-year-old Margaret was an orthoptist and used to live in nearby Hailsham where she walked the local Cuckoo Trail regularly. Fortunately for Margaret the trail is right next door to Abbots Wood Manor.

Margaret added, “I am from Aberdeen and came to Sussex as a young woman and have lived here ever since. We are very lucky to have such wonderful countryside.

“Today I tend to stroll around the wonderful gardens here at Abbots Wood Manor.

“My walks are especially important to me, there is always so much to see and it’s nice to chat as we walk along. It’s so lovely to have the Cuckoo Trail here too.”

Abbots Wood wellbeing and lifestyle coach Kay Griffett said, “We set ourselves a step count of 500,000 steps, but it has been so enjoyable we haven’t been able to stop.

“It’s lovely to talk to Margaret about all her wonderful walks nearby. We have all enjoyed the steps challenge and Margaret has been unstoppable!”

Richard Hollands, regional community relations lead at Abbots Wood Manor, said Margaret and the steps challenge had inspired everyone, including staff, to join in.

He said, “We all need to think about our fitness and wellbeing so all of us have benefitted from the challenge.

“After Christmas it’s sometimes hard to get going so this has meant that together we have hit the new year running!”