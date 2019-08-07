Gun Brewery beats bitter rivals at food and drink awards

A brewing company on the outskirts of Hailsham has had two winning beers at the Guild of Fine Foods 2019 Great Taste Awards.

Gun Brewery at Chiddingly was one of 19 food and drink producers from East Sussex to be recognised.

Director Mark Berry said, “For two of our beers to each be awarded two out of three stars is just fantastic. Sussex food and drink has a great story to tell.”

Judges gave glowing reviews about the 3.9% gluten free extra pale ale ‘Scaramanga’.

They said, “It has layers of flavour, bringing plenty to the table. This is one we would be very happy to drink - and more than once.”

Parabellum, a 4.1% milk stout that has a coffee and chocolate flavour, also received plaudits from judges who described it as vivid and characterful, rich, deep and long with a sweetly satisfying finish.

The awards saw more than 500 judges working in small teams to review 12, 772 food and drink products over 65 days.

Story by Logan MacLeod.