Guide dog puppy raisers needed in Eastbourne and Pevensey Bay

Guide Dogs for the Blind Association says it ‘urgently’ needs volunteers to look after a puppy from the age of seven weeks.

The role means being responsible for the puppy’s early development and education until they are between 12-16 months old when they leave to start formal training.

Volunteers are supported by a puppy development advisor.

A guide dog puppy.

A spokesperson for the association said, “This is a full-time and very sociable volunteering opportunity, and your time is one of the most valuable qualities we need, as pups must be with people and, with your pup, attend regular puppy classes with other local puppy raisers.

“When we say that volunteering with guide dogs is life-changing, we’re not just talking about the people we support. You’ll gain new skills, meet a community of wonderful people, and create memories that you genuinely couldn’t find anywhere else.”