Guidance issued to dog-owners in Hailsham after dog attack last month

The council said it wants to ensure that all residents and visitors to the town’s open spaces, including Hailsham Country Park, the Common Pond and Western Road recreation ground, can enjoy the locations safely.

The original launch of the campaign last year came as a result of concerns raised by residents regarding dogs running loose and being out of control, attacking other dogs, fouling and causing other problems at Hailsham country park in particular.

In response to these concerns, and in light of the more recent dog attack in Hellingly, the council has released a statement asking that people respect other park users, keeping dogs in sight and under control at all times.

Hailsham Town Council has relaunched a campaign to raise awareness of responsible dog-walking at the council’s parks and public open spaces, following reports of a dog attack on a young boy near Roebuck Park in Hellingly last month. SUS-220702-144107001

Councillor Mary Laxton said, “It may be appropriate for dogs to be off the lead in areas with wider space such as the country park, but they should always be kept under control and able to respond quickly when recalled.

“This is crucial, as the country park is a community space which is also used by young children, walkers and cyclists.

“With spring almost upon us, it’s important that dog owners understand their responsibilities and exercise appropriate caution when accessing public open spaces.”

Guidance concerning responsible dog-walking has been published by the council. Residents are encouraged to follow the tips, which aim to keep the park enjoyable for dog-walkers, their dogs and other people.

The council said it wants to ensure that all residents and visitors to the town’s open spaces, including Hailsham Country Park (pictured), the Common Pond and Western Road recreation ground, can enjoy the locations safely. SUS-220702-144117001

The guidance advises dog-owners to keep their dog in sight, prevent their pet from chasing wildlife, keep them out of ponds, and to always clean up after their dog.

Town clerk John Harrison said, “Many residents in Hailsham are keen dog owners so our country park and other public open spaces maintained by the town council are regularly visited and enjoyed,

“We know that the vast majority of dog owners in the town are responsible. However, recent feedback provided by park users has highlighted concerns about dogs running out of control and even attacking other dogs at Hailsham country park.

“This, of course needs addressing, and we hope that the tips we have published help to make sure that everyone can enjoy our parks and public open spaces safely.”