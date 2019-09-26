Grand re-opening for Langney charity shop

Stephen Lloyd MP has officially launched the reopening of the Age UK East Sussex Homestore in Langney Shopping Centre.

Joining Mr Lloyd was Cllr Alan Shuttleworth, shopping centre management, trustees, staff and volunteers from Age UK East Sussex, as well as members of the community, who joined the celebrations and enjoyed the new and updated shopping experience.

Roger Howarth, chairman of Age UK East Sussex, said, “The trustees of Age UK East Sussex want to thank the manager, staff and volunteers who have worked tirelessly since September, 1 to refurbish this store to such a high standard.

“We look forward to it bringing in even more income to support the services we provide locally to people in later life.”

Stephen Lloyd MP said, “It was a pleasure to open the refurbished Age UK shop in the Langney Shopping Centre, and to meet all the staff and volunteers.

“It’s a great site and perfect timing as the major investment going into our shopping centre will soon be open for business, which is a huge plus for Langney and the surrounding area.”

The Langney Homestore sells a wide range of quality second hand products including furniture, bric-a-brac and white goods, along with a fantastic range of new beds, mattresses and furniture.

The Homestore relies on donations from members of the community and the hard work of its valued volunteers.