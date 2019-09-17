Gin and beer festival at the Tiger Inn East Dean, in pictures
The Tiger Inn in East Dean held its first gin and beer festival over the weekend (September 13-14).
There was Morris dancing, sunshine, and plenty of clinking glasses at the fun-packed event. Photos by Jon Rigby.
Tiger Inn at East Dean holds its first Gin and Beer Festival - Chrissie and Barnie (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190916-110835008
Hilsea Portsmouth
johnston press resell
Tiger Inn at East Dean holds its first Gin and Beer Festival (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190916-110824008
Hilsea Portsmouth
johnston press resell
Tiger Inn at East Dean holds its first Gin and Beer Festival (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190916-110813008
Hilsea Portsmouth
johnston press resell
Tiger Inn at East Dean holds its first Gin and Beer Festival -Libby and Lucy Rabuszko (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190916-110639008
Hilsea Portsmouth
johnston press resell
View more