Get ready for Eastbourne’s Sunshine Carnival

Eastbourne’s Sunshine Carnival is to return to the town’s seafront on Saturday May 25.

The seventh annual carnival – after it returned following a break – begins at 2pm on the Western Lawns and will head along the seafront before finishing at Princes Park.

This year’s theme is ‘Colourful Eastbourne’ with participants and crowds alike urged to wear their wackiest clothes.

Organisers say anywhere along the seafront route should be an excellent place to watch the floats and bands process past.

The carnival’s patron, Eastbourne MP Stephen Lloyd, said, “The Eastbourne Sunshine Carnival is always a popular family event in our town. It has been going now for seven years and it’s been a real pleasure for me to be involved from the very beginning.

“It wouldn’t have happened though without the support of my utterly brilliant carnival committee, dozens of volunteers on the day, the brilliant hundreds and hundreds of people who take part every year – and last but not least – you the carnival public. This year’s carnival brings colour to our beautiful seafront.

“This simple theme is ideal for our wonderful carnival as it gives children (and adults) of all ages the chance to inject a little colour on to the promenade.

“This coming May 25 will be the time to put on your most colourful shirt, get those wacky trousers out – and just have a little bit of fun!

There will be a collection on the day, with half of the money going to charities involved in the parade.

In April, it was announced The Beacon would continue its sponsorship of the event.

Beacon manager Bill Plumridge said, “Although we have supported the carnival for many years, this will be our first year since we rebranded The Beacon and opened our new shopping mall. This is a very exciting time for Eastbourne and we’re delighted to be involved once again with the carnival which is a highlight in the town’s year.”

Supporters of the event are: Hobbs Recovery Services, Owen Scaffolding Contractors, Eastbourne Borough Council, Stagecoach, Metro Bank, Marsden Safety, Nigel’s Paint Pot and Ashprint.