Get healthy by joining in to walk the distance between East Sussex and Tokyo to celebrate the Olympics

Residents who want to take part can join a Strava group (https://www.strava.com/clubs/OYES2Olympics) to help increase their physical activity during July. Strava is online service that enables human exercise to be tracked.

“Whether you contribute less than a mile or if you run a marathon every day, we need everyone’s help in reaching Tokyo before the end of July in time for the Olympics to start,” explains Dan Ford, Engagement Lead at One You East Sussex

“Our Strava group is perfect for those who are trying to increase their steps, get into running, or completing the Couch to 5k and beyond.”

Take up the challenge to walk from East Sussex to Tokyo

Throughout the month the team at One You East Sussex will be providing a blog each week to help individuals increase their activity and show how its Move More service can help them reach their goals.

Each participant in the Strava group who logs at least three sessions during the month will be entered into a draw with one being picked at random to win a £50 voucher at the end of the month.

The East Sussex to Tokyo campaign is part of ‘Move More’, one arm of the One You East Sussex Core Behaviour Change (CBC) service. Clients can self-refer using the website www.oneyoueastsussex.org.uk and clicking the ‘get started’ button, or by telephone 01323 404600.

Clients receive six sessions with a Health Coach, all of which are currently all virtual, taking place over the telephone. Health Coaches offer support on setting goals and accountability and act as a sounding-board, give confidence and enabling clients to reflect on lifestyle and habits, investigating and identifying issues around exercise and movement. Clients can focus on their own individual needs, whether that be weight loss, improving chronic pain or general fitness and mobility.

All One You East Sussex services are completely free and open to anyone over the age of 16 as long as they live in East Sussex. There is no means-testing.