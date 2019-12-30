‘Generous’ donation to DGH from Eastbourne cancer support group

A cancer support group in Eastbourne has donated a recliner chair to the DGH to help patients recover after a prostate biopsy procedure.

The money was raised at the Staying Alive Golf Society’s third annual golf event at Willingdon Golf Club in May which saw £4,200 collected in total for prostate cancer charities, with £1,200 given to the Eastbourne Prostate Cancer Support Group (EPCSG).

Debbie Hatfield from EPCSG said, “Tom and Elaine Chapman generously donated £1,200 to the EPCSG. The donation has been used to purchase a recliner chair in the newly refurbished urology investigations suite at the DGH.”

Urology investigation suite matron Susan Crosby-Jones said, “We are so grateful to EPCSG for donating this chair. It helps to provide our patients a less clinical experience during their post prostate biopsy recovery period.”

The EPCSG is part of the ‘prostate cancer support organisation’ which has six support groups in Sussex. There are also groups in Dorset and Hampshire. More details can be found at www.pcasoeastbourne.org.uk