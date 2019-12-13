General Election 2019: Wealden results are in

The General Election results for Wealden have been announced.

Conservative Nus Ghani has held her seat with 37,043 votes – a majority of 25,655 – after the election on December 12.

She told this newspaper she was ‘ecstatic’ and ‘delighted’ with the result.

“It vindicates the work we’ve been doing locally and what the party has offered – to get Brexit done and move on to everything else we have to do. I’m back to work on Monday, I’m going to crack on.”

Lib Dem Chris Bowers received the second-most votes, with 11,388 votes.

While Angie Smith, Labour, received 9,377 votes and Georgia Widdicombe Taylor, Green Party, received 3,099 votes.

Turnout for this election has been announced as 73.84 per cent.

This is an increased majority for Nus Ghani, who has been MP since 2015.

She won the election in 2017 with 37,027 votes, 61.2 per cent of the overall vote and a 23,628 vote majority over her closest competitor.

Wealden comprises the towns Hailsham, Uckfield, and Crowborough, and a stretch of rural areas such as Forest Row, Horam, Hellingly, Chiddingly, Maresfield, and Wadhurst.

The population is around 160,000 people.