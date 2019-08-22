GCSE results day: Roedean Moira House students break Eastbourne school’s records

Almost 40 per cent of students at Roedean Moira House school achieved the equivalent of an A* in their GCSE results today (August 22).

The school in Upper Carlisle Road is celebrating its students achievements in the face of what is says is “increasing rigour and challenge at GCSE level”.

Students this year broke records with 39.7 per cent achieving the A* equivalent grade – the highest percentage at this level in the school’s history.

More than half (54.9 per cent) of grades were awarded at A*- A (or equivalent 9-7), a huge 76.1 per cent of grades were at A*-B (or equivalent 9-5). This, the school says, is in stark contrast to the national average of 20.8 per cent for A*-B.

A spokesperson for Roedean Moira House said, “This has been a year of great positive change following the partnership with Roedean and our GCSE students have all benefitted from the developments made in teaching and learning.

“Alongside a new leadership team there has been a significant investment in the school buildings and for our GCSE girls the new science labs contributed to an impressive boost in results.

“In the new grading system, the A* has been replaced by both Grades 8 and 9, with the latter designed to reward the most exceptional candidates, and it was wonderful that so many girls were rewarded with these grades.”