Herman Leech posted this image of Pevensey Bay on our Eastbourne Herald page

Gallery: 15 of your photos to celebrate World Photography Day in East Sussex

We asked on our Facebook pages for you to post your best photograph to celebrate World Photography Day

By Sol Buckner
Friday, 20th August 2021, 10:06 pm

And it's great to see the variety of photographs you posted to celebrate yesterday's #WorldPhotographyDay (Aug 19)- some fantastic landscapes, sunsets and nature scenes.

Here is a selection of the many images posted. Enjoy the pictures, we did.

Timothy Moore posted this image to our Eastbourne Herald page

Lauren Curzon Price posted this image to our Eastbourne Herald page with the message: 'Taken at sunset at Butts Brow, on one of our many lockdown walks last year. Favourite picture I've ever taken'

Sid Saunders posted this image to our Hastings Observer page

Jenny Coney posted this image to our Hastings Observer page

