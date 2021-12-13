Future of Eastbourne panto is confirmed

Eastbourne pantomime 2021

Today (Monday, December 13) Aladdin at The Brighton Centre was rescheduled to 2022 because of uncertainty around the new covid-19 Omicron variant.

Organisers said in a statement, “We are deeply saddened to announce that our eagerly awaited pantomime, Aladdin, at the Brighton Centre has been postponed until next year.

“Due to the length of the show’s run and the uncertainty and risk surrounding the Omicron variant of Covid-19, we have taken the difficult decision to reschedule the production to December 2022. The health and safety of our customers, cast and crew is our primary concern and given the current situation we believe that the best decision for this show is to move it to next year.”

Now the director of Eastbourne Theatres Chris Jordan has confirmed Sleeping Beauty at the Devonshire Park Theatre will go ahead.

He said, “Sleeping Beauty the pantomime will continue at the Devonshire Park Theatre as originally planned, along with all events at the Congress Theatre and Winter Garden. Eastbourne Theatres will continue to operate under and follow all government advice.