Furious Eastbourne mother slams health and safety at Sovereign Centre pool

An Eastbourne mother of two is furious about the new health and safety regulations which have been imposed at the Sovereign Centre swimming pool.

The pool management company, Serco, recently brought in new rules, which are policed by the life guards, which include not being able to jump into the pool from any point where the water is not level with the side.

Stephanie Jones, 41, an accident and emergency nurse from Eastbourne, said, “I just do not understand how something has been allowed for 28 years is now deemed unsafe.

“Three or four weeks ago these rules came into place. My child can’t jump in anymore and now it’s even more dangerous because you have to go down a ladder which my child has cut himself on already.

“It’s ridiculous, absolutely ridiculous.

“My children have been jumping in that swimming pool since they were born. This is where life skills come from, building up the courage to do things like jumping into a pool.

“I don’t know what to do about it and other parents can’t believe it either. We’re living in a nanny state.”

Dominic Horner, contract manager for the Sovereign Centre, said, “We can confirm we adhere with health and safety executive guidance and, due to its design, people are no longer allowed to jump into the pool at any point where the water is not level with the side.

“This decision was not taken to remove people’s fun but simply to follow industry-standard guidance and ensure customers are as safe as possible while using our facilities.

“We still have the diving pool for people who want to jump safely into the water plus slides and a wave machine to keep the fun levels up.

“Visitor numbers to the Sovereign Centre this summer have been excellent and with the support of the great team we have here, we will continue to provide a fun yet safe place for people to enjoy.”

Stephanie said in reply to the statement, “It doesn’t make any sense. He is just hiding behind bureaucracy and paper work.”