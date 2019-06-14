Fundraising target reached: The wedding of a Eastbourne man with incurable lung cancer is set to go ahead next week

Fundraisers have reached their target and the wedding of a man with incurable lung cancer is set to go ahead on June 21.

Fundraisers Don and Abby McPhee are delighted to announce they have reached their target of £4,200 for the wedding of Sasha Harvey and Dan Poole .

Sadly Dan was diagnosed with incurable lung cancer, but the couple have been determined to get married, and with the support of the local community, this will become a reality next week.

Don and Abby would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has contributed.

Don said, “It has been heartwarming that so many people have come together to help, and although there is a very sad part to this story, we are hoping they have an enjoyable and memorable day.

“Also thank you to Rachel and everyone at Willingdon Golf Club for their help and generosity, and Bob Bremer at Sussex Cars for their kind donation towards the day.”

They will get married at the Town Hall at 3pm before being taken to Willingdon Golf Club in a vintage Rolls-Royce.

At the golf club, 60 guests will enjoy a meal, and in the evening 100 guests will enjoy a buffet and live entertainment from magician Kris Singh, comedian Drew Cameron and Elvis tribute Andy T King.

Everyone will dance the night away to the sounds of Stewie’s disco, before a grand firework display put on by UK firework company will finish the night.

They will enjoy a weekend stay at The Lansdowne Hotel.