Fundraising Macmillan hikes to finish in Eastbourne
A Macmillan ‘mighty hike’ starting in Brighton will finish in Eastbourne this weekend.
Twenty-six and 13-mile hikes are set to start tomorrow, June 5, with both routes ending at Helen Garden, on Eastbourne seafront.
The longer hike will start at Brighton Racecourse while the 13-mile walk will begin in Alfriston.
The cancer charity run a number of hikes across the country to raise awareness and money for their cause.
Macmillan fundraising manager Josh Munns said, “The postponement and cancellation of fundraising events has had a significant impact on Macmillan, and we’ve seen a huge drop in our income at a time when people with cancer need our support more than ever.
“The support of people in Sussex, especially those taking part in our South Coast mighty hike event this weekend, will help us pay for Macmillan services in the area and reach even more local people with cancer, such as the £131,000 we gave in hardship grants last year to help people cope with the financial impact of a cancer diagnosis and the unexpected costs cancer can bring.”
According to the charity’s website £250 could pay for a Macmillan social care worker for one week while £1,203 could pay for one of the charity’s nurses for a week.