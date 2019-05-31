Fundraising continues for the wedding of terminally ill Eastbourne man

Fundraising for the wedding of a terminally ill man is in full swing after the big day had to be brought forward due to his deteriorating health.

Sasha Harvey and Dan Poole were devastated when they found out he had incurable lung cancer and have been determined to get married. Fundraisers Don and Abby McPhee set about making that dream a reality and had organised a wedding for late August.

However, Dan, just 31, has deteriorated in the past two weeks and he has been spending time at St Wilfrid’s Hospice and in a wheelchair.

Despite this, he is still determined to walk his bride down the aisle and have the first dance.

Following discussions with the family, Don and Abby have worked tirelessly to bring the wedding forward to June 21 and have been helped enormously by local businesses who have been moved by Sasha and Dan’s tragic story.

Don said, “Several of the fundraising events for the wedding weren’t scheduled to take place until July and August, leaving a shortfall in the fundraising efforts.

“We got in touch with many businesses supportive to our fundraising events in the past and they have been so very generous.”

Bob Bremer, chairman of Sussex Cars, Paul Denness from Town Property, Steve Visick from Visick Cars, Rob and Noel from Abacus Flame, and Jack and Matt from Hepburns Ltd have all given donations to make the earlier date possible.

Fundraising events have also taken place and a children’s party at the Crown and Anchor recently raised £311.57 for St Wilfrid’s Hospice and around £320 Dan and Sasha’s big day.

Zara Poole, Dan’s sister, organised the event. Generous donations were made by businesses on Albert Parade including 2 Jays, Dolls House, Heaths Butchers, Trident fish and chip shop, Caffe Corro, the greengrocers and Scott’s newsagents.

Zara said, “ We as a family would like to extend our gratitude for the generosity of all that were involved and thank you all very much.

“I am so overwhelmed by the amount that we raised for such an amazing organisation.

“We are very humbled by everyone that came that day to help to give my brother Dan an his fiancée Sasha the wedding day that they so want. Million thank yous to you all.”

The wedding is set to be everything the couple dreamed and more with live entertainment, a disco and giant fireworks display.

Anyone wishing to donate should call Don on 077914 76669.