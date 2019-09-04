Fundraiser for ‘kind, caring’ man found dead on Eastbourne beach

A fundraiser has been launched after a man was found dead on an Eastbourne beach.

Paul Goodman, 33, was found in a tent at Cow Gap last Monday (August 26).

Police identify man found dead in a tent on Eastbourne beach

Since, a crowdfunding page has been set up by Niall Gunter to raise money for his funeral.

It says, “My world, my soul mate and my best friend was tragically found unresponsive on Eastbourne Beach, his favourite place in the entire world.

“I met Paul in 2010 and over time we built a true family unit, with our two beautiful Jack Russell’s, Jack and Bill

“We had our ups and downs, like most, but I was his positive to his negative and the world always pulled us back together.”

“Paul has left an unbearable hole, that will never be replaced. As this was so unexpected and Paul is so far away from where he was born we all need your help to give Paul, the kindest, caring and polite man I have ever met, the send off he truly deserves.

“Any donations, big or small, would be truly welcome.”

So far, just under £600 has been raised for Paul. To see the fundraiser, visit gofundme.com

Emergency services rushed to the beach just before 1pm after reports of a man found unconscious in a tent. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Sussex Police said the coroner’s officer has been informed and there are no suspicious circumstances.