Fundraiser for Hailsham foodbank community fridge close to reaching £7,500

Hailsham Foodbank organised a Crowdfunder page for a glass-fronted fridge and freezer earlier this month and the organisation is now looking to raise a further £1000 by December 20.

According to the Crowdfunder web page, the additional funding will go towards the ongoing maintenance of the appliances and the cost of collecting food donations.

The foodbank said the fridge will save energy as people can see inside it before deciding what they want, preventing the door from being opened and closed too often.

Julie Coates, Hailsham Foodbank manager, said: "This [Community fridge] will benefit both foodbank users and the general public and help to minimise food waste locally.

"Local supermarkets and businesses have committed to passing on any items at the end of the day to the fridge/freezer. It will make such a difference to be able to offer fresh items including bread, fruit and vegetables."

Hailsham foodbank's fundraiser was chosen as part of the M&S Energy Community Fund Competition.

The national retail company has matched the total raised by the foodbank Crowdfunder page at the milestones of £1,000, £1,500 and £2,500.

Currently, the fundraiser has raised £6,515 and – if it reaches its target of £7,500 – the foodbank has said M&S will pledge a further £2,500.

Julie Coates added: "Thanks to local businesses and individuals plus funding from East Sussex County Council and M&S Energy Fund almost £6500 has been raised so far. If £1000 more could be raised by Monday there is another £2500 match funding from M&S taking the total to £10,000 which would give the project an amazing start in the new year."