Funding secured to make Eastbourne park ‘safer’

Following ‘several years’ of campaigning, Upperton Liberal Democrat councillors Pat Rodohan, Robin Maxted, Sammy Choudhury and the chair of Upperton Neighbourhood Panel Kathy Ballard said they gained funding from Sussex Police’s Community Safety Partnership fund to make Gildredge Park safer.

The funding will ensure eight heritage-style lampposts are added along the paths between the entrances at The Goffs and Compton Place Road, and from the path to the entrance at Saffrons Road, according to an Eastbourne Lib Dem spokesperson.

The spokesperson added, “With national news highlighting Sarah Everard’s violent end, the case for the safety of women is not difficult to make.

L-R: Upperton Lib Dem councillors Pat Rodohan, Robin Maxted and Sammy Choudhury SUS-211013-102316001

“The case for the children, teenagers and parents crossing the park to and from Gildredge House School is compelling too.

“Gildredge House and students also supported the councillors’ bid.

“Since its establishment in 2013, school numbers have grown to a capacity of 1,200 students and many now cross the park from home to school, even in the darker winter months.”

Eastbourne students and their parents are being encouraged to walk, scoot or cycle to school, and Upperton Lib Dem councillors said they want them to do so safely.

The plan for new lighting in Gildredge Park SUS-211013-102255001

Upperton Lib Dem councillors are also campaigning for the area around Gildredge House School to become a ‘school safety zone’, and said improved lighting through this route will be a ‘critical improvement’ in the project.

Ms Ballard said, “I am delighted that Gildredge Park has received this funding for much needed lighting. This will go some way to making the park feel safer.”