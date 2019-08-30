Friends rally once again to help make Dan’s final horse and carriage wish come true

Friends raised funds for a horse-drawn funeral hearse after death of young man from lung cancer.

Daniel Poole, just 32, died at St Wilfrid’s Hospice recently after a battle with lung cancer.

Dan married the love of his life, Sasha Harvey, just a couple of months before he died.

Their dream wedding, complete with vintage car, evening reception and firework display, was thanks to kindhearted fundraisers organising and funding the special day.

Now, friends are fundraising again to help fund a horse-drawn hearse for Dan’s funeral.

Casper Sayers set up a fundraising page on Facebook and nearly all the money had been raised by the time the Herald went to press.

Casper said, “Much loved local man Daniel Poole sadly lost his brave battle with cancer.

“His wish was to go by horse and carriage on his last journey to his funeral.

“Thanks to Adie Matthews with his fantastic generosity we can make this come true with just a little generosity ourselves.

“We only need to raise £600 to fulfil Dan’s final wish and bring a little sparkle to his family at this dark time.”