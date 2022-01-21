Free event to mark Holocaust Memorial Day in Eastbourne

Photo by Peter Cripps. SUS-220121-100113001

Eastbourne’s Congress Theatre will host the event on Thursday (January 27) at 7pm to mark Holocaust Memorial Day (HMD).

This year it is the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest Nazi death camp.

HMD is held to encourage remembrance about the Holocaust, Nazi persecution and genocides that followed in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia, Darfur and other conflicts across the world.

The theme for HMD this year is ‘One Day’ and will promote the hope that there may be a day in the future with no genocide.

Various ceremonies are taking place across the country and Eastbourne’s event will include talks and lectures, poetry, music, film contributions and messages from survivors.

There will also be an account of the liberation by Dorit Oliver Wolff, an author and public speaker on human rights.

Mayor Pat Rodohan said, “We come together on Holocaust Memorial Day to honour the memory of those who suffered, those who died by challenging discrimination and to remember the genocides which have impacted on our communities.