Free Eastbourne event will help people with diabetes – register now

Diabetes UK is hosting a free educational event to provide expert advice and information for people recently diagnosed with type two diabetes in Eastbourne in November.

Being diagnosed with type two diabetes can feel daunting as it is a complex and serious health condition, and the majority of the time people are left to manage their condition alone, making it really important that they get the information and support they need.

The Living with Diabetes Day will be held in Eastbourne on November 13.

The one-day event aims to offer support to people who have been diagnosed with type two diabetes in the last few years.

The event will provide essential information they need to live well with condition. People who have been living with type two diabetes for longer but need to brush up on their knowledge of the condition are also welcome to attend.

Healthcare professionals will provide information on local services available.

They will also advise on avoiding health complications associated with diabetes, such as heart disease, kidney failure, stroke, amputation and blindness, through good management of the condition. There will also be a talk on dealing with the emotional and psychological aspects of diabetes.

The event will include expert-led workshops on diet, exercise, medication, travel and driving.

Register to attend at eu.eventscloud.com/diabetesday or call us on 01372 720148.