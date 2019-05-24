Free after school classes for children at Art House Cafe in Eastbourne thanks to Lottery grant

A grant from the National Lottery Community Fund will allow an Eastbourne cafe to continue offering creative classes to children throughout Eastbourne for free.

Lucy Hancock from The Art House, in Grove Road, said, “This comes at a time when school budget funding has been reduced which acutely effects the classes schools can afford to offer in the creative arts.

“With this funding, we are able to offer a range of key skills and training in this important area to help kids who otherwise wouldn’t have the ability to enhance their creative development.

“We are so grateful to the National Lottery Community Fund for supporting Eastbourne in this regard.”

The Art House offers children’s clay from 4.15 pm to 5.15pm for six to 10-year-olds on Mondays, a teenagers portfolio class for 11 to 18-year-olds at 5pm and an after school art club from 4pm on Wednesdays.

On Tuesdays there is a mother and baby yoga class from 10.30am. The Art House also offers adult art classes with all materials on Monday afternoons for £5.

For further details please call the Art House 01323 728691 or visit the cafe’s Facebook page thearthouseeastbourne.