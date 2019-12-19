‘Fragile’ Claremont Hotel inspected on a daily basis

Council bosses want the future of the fire-ravaged Claremont Hotel decided ‘as soon as possible’ after another collapse last week.

The rear wall of the hotel collapsed on November 27, then an internal wall crumbled on December 12 – and structural engineers are advising that a partial demolition is necessary.

Claremont Hotel. Photo by Bob Newton

Cordons have been put in place around the building and Grand Parade remains blocked off to motorists.

Devastating damage was done to the Grade II* listed building in the enormous fire, which gripped Eastbourne on November 22.

Fortunately, no one was badly injured and all guests were evacuated safely – though many lost their belongings in the flames.

Meanwhile, neighbouring hotel The Burlington was forced to close due to the fire, and says it will remain closed until the road cordon is lifted.

The Afton, which stands directly behind The Claremont, has also announced it is closed for the foreseeable future due to fire damage.

An Eastbourne Borough Council spokesperson said today (Thursday, December 19), “The council continues to liaise on a daily basis with the hotel owners, their representatives, Historic England and our partners, including the East Sussex Building Control Partnership.

“Officers from the East Sussex Building Control Partnership visit the hotel each day and continue to assess the situation.

“The building remains in a fragile state and access restrictions around the site are being maintained.

“The council is, of course, very keen to see the future of the Claremont Hotel resolved as soon as possible.

“The advice received from structural engineers commissioned by the council indicates a partial demolition as necessary.

“However, the hotel is a 2* listed building and privately owned, and any application for works of this type, or other options under consideration, will be made by the owners.

“Most importantly, Eastbourne has remained open for business, with Christmas shopping in the town centre as buoyant, festive and welcoming as ever.”