Four week lane closure for busy Eastbourne road

A lane closure will lead to ‘possible delays’ for drivers in Eastbourne for four weeks while roadworks are carried out.

East Sussex Highways will be carrying out pedestrian crossing replacement on the A259 Pevensey Bay Road from January 20 to around February 17.

According to Highways, the road will remain open but there will be a lane closure in place which will see ‘possible delays’.

