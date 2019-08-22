Former nurse dies of asbestosis in Eastbourne

A former nurse has died from cancer after possibly being exposed to asbestos by her builder husband, an Eastbourne inquest heard today.

Coroner Alan Craze concluded that Sarah Power-Blackman, 72, of Claremont Road in Seaford, died on June 9 at the DGH after suffering from a form of asbestosis.

The inquest heard how Mrs Power-Blackman was a housewife while her husband worked in the building and demolition trade and she may have been exposed to asbestos from his work clothes.

Mr Craze said there was enough evidence of secondary exposure to asbestos to give the verdict of death by industrial disease.

Mrs Power-Blackman was diagnosed with cancer a few months after she returned to the UK from a five-year stay in Spain.

She previously worked as a shorthand typist, nursing home worker and a till worker at Lewes’ Wyevale garden centre.

Her daughter, Kerry Power, said her mother would have said she was not exposed to asbestos while she was at work.