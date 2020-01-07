Former golf captain donates cheque to Eastbourne lifesavers

The former captain of the Lottbridge Golf Club handed over a £1,300 cheque to Eastbourne’s RNLI after raising the money with other members of his team.

Trevor Body, last year’s captain of the senior section of Lottbridge Golf Club, visited the Eastbourne lifeboat station on Sunday (January 5) to meet the crew and present the donation to treasurer Keith Stevens.

Trevor raised the money during his captaincy from social events and throughout the year including raffles and fines for wayward golf shots.

Accepting the cheque on behalf of the RNLI, Keith thanked Trevor for his support and said the money would be used to help run the station and provide volunteers with the equipment they need to continue their lifesaving work.

