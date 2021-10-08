Former Gogglebox star ends up in Eastbourne after ‘big accident’ with Hastings hotel

A Gogglebox star said she has ended up in Eastbourne after a booking mistake at a Hastings hotel.

Sandra Martin, who first featured in the inaugural season of Gogglebox, said, “It was a big accident.

“In the early hours of the morning I wanted to go to Hastings.”

Sandra Martin featured on the first season of Gogglebox SUS-210810-144450001

Miss Martin said she organised to stay at a hotel but on arrival found out she had booked it for October 6, 2022.

She explained, “They said, ‘It’s next year’. I was just so mad with myself.”

Miss Martin, who has also appeared on Loose Women and First Dates, said she needed to check her bank account but had to do this in Eastbourne.

She said, “When I was in Eastbourne I thought, ‘There is no way I am going back to Hastings’, so I Googled and this lovely place came up.”

Despite previously living in London and Birmingham, Miss Martin said she ‘loves’ the coast and moved to Hastings for a period after leaving the show.

The former Gogglebox star said she is also planning to relocate back to Hastings soon.

She said, “I am moving to Hastings in the next four weeks.

“London is a bit stuffy for me. I love the coast, I love to wake up and have a sea walk, I love the seagulls.

“I am doing it because I love Hastings. I have friends here, my manager is here and I have been doing a lot of charity events as well.”