Former Eastbourne seafront attraction is vandalised

A former Eastbourne seafront attraction has been vandalised by youths.

Sussex Police said they were called to reports Fort Fun in Royal Parade had been broken into at around 3pm on Saturday, October 23.

Officers attended and spoke to three youths, but as nothing of value was taken no further action was deemed necessary, according to police.

Fort Fun in Eastbourne. Picture from Google Street Maps SUS-191208-161531001

An Eastbourne Borough Council spokesperson said, “Unfortunately there was some recent vandalism on the site and we therefore have a contractor boarding windows in the main building in order to improve security.