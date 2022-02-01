Former Eastbourne MP’s son who crushed his girlfriend’s toddler to death is released from prison

A former Eastbourne MP’s son who crushed his girlfriend’s three-year-old boy to death with his car seat has been released from prison.

Waterson – who was described by police as ‘arrogant, selfish and deeply unpleasant’ – was originally jailed for seven-and-a-half years at the Old Bailey in November 2019 for manslaughter, perverting the course of justice by lying to police and intimidating witnesses.

Stephen Waterson SUS-191121-150440001

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said, “This was a despicable crime and our sympathies remain with the family.

“Waterson has been released under probation supervision after serving the prison part of his sentence but can be returned there if he breaches the strict conditions he is under.”

The court had heard how Waterson and the boy’s mother Adrian Hoare had been shopping in Sutton, south London in February 2018.

Alfie, nicknamed “Little Tarzan” by the couple, was sitting in the rear footwell at his mother’s feet on the way home.

Nightclub worker Waterson, wanting more space for himself, moved the electronically controlled seat back - crushing Alfie in the rear footwell.

The child began crying and choking before Waterson put the seat forward again.

The boy’s mother, Hoare, was also found guilty of child cruelty and was sentenced to two years and nine months.

Emilie Williams, who was 20 at the time of the trial, also admitted conspiring to pervert the course of justice after lying to police and was given a five months suspended sentence and unpaid work at the same sentencing hearing.

Duncan Atkinson, prosecuting, told the court, “This was [a] deliberate action by Mr Waterson who said he needed more leg room for himself.

“In other words, in blatant disregard by Mr Waterson for his life, he made room to stretch out in front of the car at the expense of the breathing room for Alfie in the back.”

The court heard how in doing so he told the other passengers, Hoare, Williams, and driver Marcus Lamb, “I won’t be told what to do by a three-year-old.”

As a result the toddler was crushed, resulting in asphyxia and brain injury.

By the time they arrived at Waterson’s home in Croydon, south London, Alfie had collapsed and stopped breathing.