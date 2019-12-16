Former Eastbourne MP pens letter of thanks to town after General Election loss

Eastbourne’s former MP Stephen Lloyd has written a letter of thanks to his old constituents and said it was a ‘real privilege’ to serve the town.

Mr Lloyd, of the Liberal Democrats, lost his seat to Conservative MP Caroline Ansell by more than 4,000 votes on Thursday (December 12).

Former Eastbourne MP Stephen Lloyd

The pair have had an on-going battle for the position over the last decade which saw Mr Lloyd elected in 2010 then losing his seat five years later to Mrs Ansell but later regaining it in 2017’s snap election.

Mr Lloyd’s letter said, “As you’ll know by now I lost the election and will no longer be Eastbourne & Willingdon’s MP. This is hugely disappointing for me not least as the BBC constituency poll on Thursday night put me as likely to retain the seat. But twas not to be.

“It has been a real privilege serving you all and our lovely, wonderful, kind and community-focussed town as your member of Parliament.

“Every minute of every day was a gift you gave me which I will cherish the memory of for the rest of my life. Thank you. See you around town my friends. Regards, Stephen Lloyd.”

Immediately after the election results Mr Lloyd spoke to the Herald and gave his initial reaction to the news.

He said, “Obviously I am disappointed at the result not least because only a few hours ago the exit polls had me at 66 per cent to retain the seat.

“However the people have spoken. We have run a fantastic campaign locally and team has been tremendous.

“Last but not least it has been such a privilege to serve this wonderful town for two terms as an MP. My affection and actual love for Eastbourne and its people will stay with me forever.”

Mr Lloyd said he would be taking stock in the coming weeks and take time to reflect.

