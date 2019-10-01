Former Eastbourne man receives award for ‘exceptional’ services to maritime community

A former Eastbourne man has received a commendation for his exceptional services to the maritime community.

Peter Paine, 68, formerly of Old Town, was nominated for the Merchant Navy Welfare Board Annual Award for Services to Seafarers’ Welfare after dedicating years of his life volunteering and contributing to the maritime world.

In a speech made at the ceremony, it was said how Peter, who now lives and works in Great Yarmouth, is an extremely active port chaplain in the area and seen by many as the driving force behind the local seafarers centre.

An MWNB spokesperson said, “The award is in recognition of the many years of exceptional support and service Peter has given to seafarers visiting Great Yarmouth and his selfless devotion to their welfare during the limited time they have ashore.”

Peter has been described as “the most dedicated volunteer within the maritime world that I have ever had the privilege to meet and work with”.

A spokesperson said, “Peter has been instrumental in the ongoing success of the MWNB East Anglia Port welfare committee and has shown outstanding dedication in his 11 years as chairman.”

Peter was born in Eastbourne and attended Ratton School until 1967.

His sister Tricia Turffrey, of Spurway Park in Polegate, said the award came as a “complete surprise to him” and added her brother became fascinated with boating at a young age after his experiences with the Allchorn brothers’ pleasure boats.