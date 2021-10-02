Former Eastbourne hospital worker among new police recruits

The new recruits were formally sworn in as police officers on September 28 at an attestation ceremony.

Fifty-four of the new recruits have joined through the three-year Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship and 18 through the two-year Detective Constable Degree Holder Entry Programme.

The new officers will spend nine weeks training at the county police HQ in Lewes before joining dedicated coaching units in police stations countywide.

James Kirk. Photo from Sussex Police. SUS-210210-105319001

Among the new recruits is James Kirk from Eastbourne.

James joins the force after working for four years within a local hospital.

He says, “Working in a hospital means I’ve been able to work alongside police officers, gaining an insight into their work and starting to build some good relationships with the local team.

“I feel extremely proud to become a police officer and my family are extremely proud of me. It’s been a long-term goal for some time and I’m looking forward to being proactive within communities to help solve issues for local people.”

Chief constable Jo Shiner said, “Welcoming new recruits into our policing family is always a highlight for us.

“To welcome such a large cohort this week has been fantastic. I thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to personally address the officers today, and look forward to seeing them progress as they embark upon their training. It’s particularly special this week, as we welcome our new officers, whilst also opening recruitment for their colleagues of the future.

“Policing really is a job like no other, offering the chance to not only change your own life but that of countless others who you support. Every day I am humbled and proud to hear of the incredible achievements of our team and the impact they make on their communities.

“This can’t be underestimated and I am delighted that we are able to grow our team with more police officers, to strengthen our impact by protecting communities, catching criminals and delivering an outstanding service.”

Police and crime commissioner for Sussex Katy Bourne said, “Joining new recruits and their families at police officer attestations is one of the highlights of the year for me. Despite all the challenges that policing will throw at them over the years to come it is truly heart-warming to see that people still want to make a difference. Swearing that oath brings unique responsibilities and powers to help their peers make Sussex safer for us all.