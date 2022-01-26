Flotilla set to take place ahead of Royal Sovereign Lighthouse removal

A flotilla has been planned to take place by Royal Sovereign Lighthouse near Eastbourne before it is removed.

The event is planned for March 5 and has been planned by Team Well Plumbed with the help of Sovereign Harbour Yacht Club.

On the event’s social media page all boat owners were invited to join the send-off.

A spokesperson from the event said the plan is to meet at midday before staying by the lighthouse between 1pm–2pm.

The spokesperson said, “Drones will be flying and there will be plenty of photo opportunities before this iconic landmark is demolished. We will then return to the club for drinks.

“If you would like to take part in the flotilla, please could skippers express their interest by emailing [email protected]”

Boat owners are also asked to attend a briefing in the members’ bar at 10am on March 5.

If the weather is poor on March 5 the event will be moved to March 12.

Another spokesperson from the event said the demand for places has been ‘incredible’.

They added, “I will be attending a meeting with the organising team on Wednesday evening (January 26) to discuss the event and I’m speaking with charter boat skippers over the next few days.”

Royal Sovereign Lighthouse was built by Trinity House in 1971 and the charity said it is not involved in the flotilla event.

A spokesperson from the charity said, “We have, however, highlighted to the organiser that participants should observe the safety-related signage affixed to the lighthouse.

“In addition, participants in the flotilla should not approach, make fast to or sail underneath the lighthouse - which has reached the end of its design life.

“Towards the end of March 2022 the aids to navigation on the lighthouse are to be permanently discontinued and buoys will be placed around the station to mark the area until decommissioning work is completed.”

Trinity House said it will publish an invitation to tender and a date for the decommissioning work will be determined from that process.