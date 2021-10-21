Five things pet owners in Sussex can do to start preparing their furry friends for bonfire night

PDSA is urging owners to take preventive action – especially those who took on a pet during the pandemic – in a bid to reduce the extreme distress and suffering that fireworks can cause for many of our four-legged friends.

The charity warns that pets’ enhanced senses mean they can find the loud noises and bright flashes from fireworks overwhelming, which can lead to severe anxiety and trauma.

PDSA Vet Nurse Nina Downing said: “The firework season may be an especially difficult time for pups who were raised during lockdown – our 2021 PDSA Animal Wellbeing (PAW) Report shows that 15 per cent of UK dogs (139,000) obtained during the pandemic are showing signs of fear. One well recognised fear in dogs is noise phobias, and our previous research reports that 40% of dogs are afraid of fireworks. Of those dogs owned before the pandemic, our research revealed 3% of dogs (260,000) were reported as showing signs of fear, so it’s unknown what the impact will be come November.

Vet charity PDSA warns that pets can find fireworks extremely distressing

“Thankfully, there are simple steps to reduce distress in our furry family members – the sooner you can start preparing the better. While some pets who are very affected by fireworks can take months of training to make them more comfortable with the bangs and flashes, there are still plenty of things you can do now to help. PDSA has produced a free guide to help owners lessen the impact of this stressful period.”

PDSA’s top tips on tackling fireworks phobias include:

Start early - The earlier you can start your pre-fireworks prep, the better – aim to start getting them used to the bangs and whistles at least six weeks prior to Bonfire Night or other big occasions. Play firework noises quietly throughout the house and pair these with their favourite treat. If they show any signs of stress, stop the noises, and try again at a lower volume when they are not reacting. Continue to do this all year round, so your pet builds up positive associations with these sounds.

Secure your garden - Secure your home and garden in advance, as fearful furry friends may panic and scarper. Ensure any ‘escape routes’ – such as holes in fences – are inaccessible.

Set up a hideaway - Create a ‘den’ in a quiet room or cupboard, which your pet can use as a safe space to hide in. It’s important that your pet already views this space as a safe place that they can escape to. Make it extra cosy with blankets and their favourite toys and treats, and add pillows or cushions to help absorb the loud noises – you can also do the same to hutches for smaller four-legged friends, who may also appreciate some extra bedding to hide away in.

Create calm vibes - Using pheromone products can help anxious pets, as the scents they release provide a calming effect to relax a stressed pooch or puss. You can even prepare a calming playlist, as music with a repetitive beat might help to disguise the loud bangs from fireworks and may keep your furry friend relaxed.

Speak to your vet - If you’re concerned your pet has a severe phobia of fireworks, it’s best to speak to an expert. Your vet can advise you on measures to improve the phobia, such as professional behaviour therapy or prescribe medications to help.