First look inside new community centre at Eastbourne’s Sovereign Harbour

Sovereign Harbour Community Centre is ready to open soon.

The new facility will open its doors for the public to have a look around this Saturday (September 7) from 11am-1pm.

The large main hall can be rented out by clubs and societies

People are welcome to come along and see the new centre, which can be found opposite Sovereign Harbour Retail Park.

Parking is available at the nearby Waterfront Car Park.

It has been a project in the pipeline for years, and Eastbourne Borough Council said delays were in part due to hold-ups with the utility connections.

The foyer area will have a cafe

A spokesperson for Eastbourne Borough Council said in a statement, “The council has delivered a wonderful new facility that will be enjoyed by present and future generations of local harbour residents.

“The grand opening will mark a very special day in the history of Sovereign Harbour.”

Wave Leisure Trust, a not-for-profit company based in Seaford, was appointed to manage the new centre as well as a number of seasonal football pitches and tennis courts elsewhere in town in February this year.

Anyone with questions can email james.chater@waveleisure.co.uk