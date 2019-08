The Firle Vintage Fair returned to the grounds of Firle Place for its seventh year across the weekend.

Organisers had to cancel the second day of the planned three-day event, which started on Friday (August 9), due to weather conditions but it was back on Sunday (August 11) with many performances rescheduled. Photographer Jon Rigby attended the first day of the fair to capture the day’s events.

Firle Vintage Fair 2019. Photograph: Jon Rigby/ SUS-191208-130148008 Hilsea Portsmouth JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

Firle Vintage Fair 2019. Photograph: Jon Rigby/ SUS-191208-130312008 Hilsea Portsmouth JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

Firle Vintage Fair 2019. Photograph: Jon Rigby/ SUS-191208-125717008 Hilsea Portsmouth JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

Firle Vintage Fair 2019. Photograph: Jon Rigby/ SUS-191208-130358008 Hilsea Portsmouth JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

View more