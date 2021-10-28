Fire service issues warning following Eastbourne pub blaze

A spokesperson from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said they believe the fire was caused by matches.

The spokesperson said, “At 8.40pm, we were called to attend a property on Meads Street, Eastbourne following reports of a fire in the top floor bedroom of the property.”

Fire at the Ship Inn, Eastbourne. Photo by Dan Jessup SUS-211027-082601001

Everyone within the property was evacuated and accounted for, according to the fire service.

The spokesperson added, “With many families carving pumpkins and decorating homes in preparation for Halloween, we are offering top tips to help reduce chances of having a fire caused by matches or lighters.”

Residents are urged to extinguish all matches properly, keep all matches and lighters out of the sight and reach of children, refill lighters away from naked flames and in well-ventilated areas and to not use matches or lighters as an alternative light or heat source in a power cut.