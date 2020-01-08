Fire crews perform first aid after Eastbourne blaze

Firefighters in Eastbourne performed first aid on a person suffering from smoke inhalation after a living room fire.

Crews were called at 5.52pm yesterday (Tuesday, January 7) to attend the blaze in Tenterden Close.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said, “Upon arrival, the fire had been extinguished. Crews isolated power sources and administered first aid and oxygen to one resident who was suffering from smoke inhalation.

“The casualty was handed over into the care of SECAmb.”

ESFRS crews were called to four other incidents overnight yesterday, including a fire at Wartling.

ESFRS said firefighters from Pevensey and Herstmonceux were called at 5.15am to attend a residential property in Wartling Hill.

A small fire had started in a wall behind a wood burner and crews used one hose reel and CO2 to extinguish the fire, said ESFRS.

