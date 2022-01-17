Fire crews called to blaze in bin store at block of flats in Eastbourne
Fire crews were called to a blaze in a bin store at a block of flats in Eastbourne this evening (January 17).
Monday, 17th January 2022, 11:06 pm
Updated
Monday, 17th January 2022, 11:10 pm
Fire crews were first alerted to the incident, which took place on Westerham Road, at 7.52pm this evening.
Three pumps were dispatched to the fire, they used a hose reel and a jet to extinguish the flames. A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue confirmed there were no casualties as a result of the incident.
Fire teams left the scene at 9.24pm.