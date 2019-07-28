Fire breaks out at Eastbourne seafront hotel

Four crews were sent to tackle a fire at an Eastbourne hotel this evening (Sunday, July 28).

The fire service was called to The Strand Hotel, in Royal Parade, Eastbourne, at 8.09pm.

Picture: Tina Barker

A spokesman said the fire started in a room on the third floor.

There were no reports of any injuries, the fire service added.

The flames have now been put out, according to the fire service, and two fire engines remain at the scene.

A spokesman said power was isolated and crews have requested an investigating officer to find out what caused the fire.