Fire breaks out at Eastbourne property
A fire broke out at an address in Eastbourne last night (Monday, October 18).
An eye-witness said emergency service crews were called to the fire in Timberley Road at around 5.15pm.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Police were called only to assist the fire service with traffic control.”
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and South East Coast Ambulance Service have been contacted for more information.