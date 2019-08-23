Fight is on to save one of the strangest landmarks in Sussex

A campaign has been launched to save one of the strangest landmarks in Sussex near Battle.

The iconic stone pyramid in Brightling churchyard, not far from the site of the Battle of Hastings, was one of the main follies built by John “Mad Jack” Fuller, a local landowner and MP who had an eccentric reputation and was said to have been buried in the mausoleum in full dress, top hat and holding a bottle of wine.

As well as building his own mausoleum, Jack built a number of interesting follies around his Sussex estate, including the Brightling Needle, the Sugarloaf and a stone tower in woodland.

The Pyramid Mausoleum is now in urgent need of repair.

The campaign is being supported by Battle MP Huw Merriman, who visited the Pyramid last Thursday after hearing about it from Brightling resident and campaign fundraiser, Jane Beard.

The MP said: “The pyramid is a significant architectural building which isn’t just the final resting place for an eccentric local character, it also serves to remind us of important events in our local and national history.

“While Mad Jack Fuller is remembered for his many philanthropic achievements, as well as his follies across Brightling Park, it’s important we do not forget that he defied public opinion at the time by opposing the abolition of slavery.

“By preserving this building for future generations we continue to acknowledge, discuss and debate Britain’s history both good and bad.”

Jane Beard said: “We are trying very hard to not only raise public awareness to the plight of this important part of our history, but also to provide opportunity for more people to get involved, perhaps by donating, or joining in with all the planned special events which will arise once work has been completed. The MP’s support is very greatly appreciated.”

