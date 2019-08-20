Fatman Scoop is coming to Eastbourne

Fatman Scoop will be performing in Eastbourne soon.

The R&B rapper and hype man will take centre stage at Embassy nightclub in Pevensey Road on October 5.

Real name Isaac Freeman, Scoop’s most famous track Be Faithful swept to number one in the UK back in 2003 and has been a club favourite for years.

He is also known for Lose Control with Missy Elliott and Ciara, which was nominated for a Grammy.

Other artists he has worked with include David Guetta, The Black Eyed Peas, Mariah Carey, Lauryn Hill, Mary J. Blige, Pitbull, Busta Rhymes and the Pussycat Dolls.

Visit the @EmbassyEastbourne Facebook page for more information about the event, which will be revealed closer to the time.