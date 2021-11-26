Father ‘dismayed’ to find he can’t change his son’s nappy in Eastbourne shopping centre

The Beacon facilities. Photo by Ben Hart. SUS-211125-144313001

Ben Hart, who grew up in Eastbourne but now lives in York, said, “I visited The Beacon shopping centre today (Thursday, November 25) and was dismayed to find that I was unable to change my son’s soiled nappy.

“It’s 2021 why is it acceptable to provide baby changing facilities only in the female toilets.

“Non-female parents change nappies too.”

Ben shared the photo of the facilities which show changing facilities in the female toilets but no option in the male toilets.

He said he eventually found unisex facilities at a Boots store nearby but wants to see unisex facilities at The Beacon.

Ben said in his three months as a parent he hasn’t come across this issue before.

In response to Ben’s story, a spokesperson for The Beacon said, “We have baby change facilities in the centre opposite Shades that are accessible to both men and women. We also have additional baby change facilities, that are accessible to women only in the toilets near the West Entrance.