Fashion store announces when it will be opening in The Beacon Eastbourne

QUIZ has announced when it will be opening in The Beacon.

The international fashion brand will be the latest store to open its doors in Eastbourne’s revamped shopping centre this Friday (November 1).

Flagship store opens in The Beacon

Andrew Rice, fund manager of The Beacon owner Legal & General, said, “We’re delighted to welcome QUIZ to The Beacon in the latest of exciting signings for Eastbourne. It’s a fantastic new brand for the town that expands the already significant offer for our customers.”

QUIZ specialises in “empowering” dressy casual wear, occasion and glamorous evening wear and accessories. It now has more than 300 standalone stores, concessions, franchise stores, wholesale partners and international online partners in 22 countries.

It is the latest signing to open in the £85 million extension of The Beacon, with further announcements of new signings imminent.

