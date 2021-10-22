Farm near Polegate to host Halloween event

Sharnfold Farm off Hailsham Road is hosting the event between Saturday, October 23 and Sunday, October 31.

Attractions include a ‘bewitched monster trail’ and craft sessions.

Donna Bull, from farm owner Kent Entertainments Limited, said, “This is a great way to get children out of the house and into the spirit of Halloween.

“There have been some very curious things going on recently on Sharnfold Farm, so we are calling on the help of all young brave hunters to come along and help us solve the mystery of the bewitched monster trail.

“It’s all treat and no trick because every child who completes the trail and solves the mystery will receive a treat at the end.”

Thirty-minute craft sessions are also on offer from Tuesday, October 26 until Sunday, October 31 in the undercover Sussex barn, according to the farm.

Children will also be able to create their own monster magnet and Halloween scratch art mask that they can wear around the farm and take home.

The event is not weather dependent and Halloween fancy-dress is welcomed.