Fantasy and sci-fi convention back at Wyntercon 2019 this weekend

Eastbourne’s annual Wyntercon, the largest sci-fi and fantasy convention in the region, takes place this weekend (September 28 and 29).

East Sussex College sponsors Wyntercon VI, which is taking place at the Sports Park based at East Sussex College.

Wyntercon VI is the Wyntercon charity’s largest annual convention and has a new home for 2019. Eastbourne Sports Park, based at East Sussex College, will welcome be home to popular cult, sci-fi and fantasy exhibitors for a weekend of family-friendly events.

Fans of the sci-fi and fantasy genres will find a little of everything at Wyntercon.

East Sussex College will showcase its very own working Dalek, a collaboration between various departments in the college including engineering and construction.

Make-up artistry tutors and students will also be on hand to demonstrate special effects make-up, as seen at Eastbourne’s Zombie Walk.

Game of Thrones fans can encounter the Watermill Wolves, and other cult favourites including Penny Dreadful starring Josh Hartnett.

There will be other special guests from the world of fantasy and sci-fi, alongside a host of exhibitors.

Budding Jedi knights can train with lightsabers in the combat area, while Pirates of the Caribbean fans can listen to tales from the high seas with Jack Sparrow.

Andy Kybett, Wyntercon founder, said, “We pride ourselves on being all inclusive in our charity outreach programmes as well as at our huge annual event.

“Now in its sixth year, and with a huge change in location, Wyntercon VI is set to be our biggest one yet. Attractions include a Scorch Comic Zone, a Tabletop Gaming Zone and an Autism Quiet Space.”

Wyntercon is an all-inclusive event and is suitable for all the family.

East Sussex College is pleased to be a sponsor of one of the South East’s largest conventions. If you love Game of Thrones, Marvel, Star Wars and DC, horror films, gaming and comics, then you’ll want to be a part of this.

Wyntercon VI takes place at Eastbourne Sports Park, September 28 to 29.

Visit www.wyntercon.org to buy tickets.